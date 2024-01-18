Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

