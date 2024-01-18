Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
