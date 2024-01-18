Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1987 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search