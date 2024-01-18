Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place November 7, 2020.

