Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place November 7, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

