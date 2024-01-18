Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place November 7, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search