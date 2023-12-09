Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,0 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
