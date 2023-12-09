Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,0 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

