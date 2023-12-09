Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

