Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 16,3 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1220 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

