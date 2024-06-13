Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,5 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7152 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
