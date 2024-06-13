Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7152 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

