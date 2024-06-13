Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7153 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

