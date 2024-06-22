Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2439 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 610. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Taisei - May 25, 2024
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction V. GADOURY - June 6, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
