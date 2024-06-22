Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2439 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 610. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
