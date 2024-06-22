Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 MW "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2428 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (8) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)