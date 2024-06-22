Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 MW "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2428 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (8)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1983 "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search