Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7155 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
