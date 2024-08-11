Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 MW "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 16,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
