Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 16,7 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
