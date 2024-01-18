Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,6 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2468 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

