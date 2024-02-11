Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,7 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
