Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,7 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1986 "Owl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

