Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,1 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3187 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numimarket (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (4)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1982 "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search