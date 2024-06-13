Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,1 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1982 "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3187 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1982 "Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

