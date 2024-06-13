Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

