Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

