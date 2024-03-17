Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4612 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1983 "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

