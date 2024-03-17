Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4612 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

