Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bear" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)