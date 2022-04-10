Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 16,8 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bear" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 14, 2015
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bear", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1983 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search