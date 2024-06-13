Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2927 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (18) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (6) MS66 (2) Service NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (12)

Numimarket (3)

Stary Sklep (7)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wu-eL (1)