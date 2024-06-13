Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2927 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

