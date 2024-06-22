Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bears" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21069 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 293.75. Bidding took place May 4, 2014.

