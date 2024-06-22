Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bears" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21069 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 293.75. Bidding took place May 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
