Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bears" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21069 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 293.75. Bidding took place May 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bears" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bears", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1983 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search