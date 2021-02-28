Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 9,600,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1983 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 10 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 ANACS
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

