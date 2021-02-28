Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 9,600,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1983 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 ANACS
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCG
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
