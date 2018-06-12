Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre" with mark MW EO. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1987 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
