Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre" with mark MW EO. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1987 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
