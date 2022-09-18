Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1983 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1983 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1983 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1983 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

