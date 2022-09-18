Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1983 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1983 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
