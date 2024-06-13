Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,1 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377526 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 540. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1983 "Ignacy Lukasiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

