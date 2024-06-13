Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377526 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 540. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

