Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11,1 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1983 "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377526 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 540. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1983 "Ignacy Lukasiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
