200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62256 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (26) UNC (17) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (6) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (6) PCG (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (4)

Teutoburger (1)

Via (1)

WCN (13)

Wójcicki (6)

Wu-eL (2)