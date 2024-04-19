Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 11,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62256 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
