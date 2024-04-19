Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 11,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62256 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

