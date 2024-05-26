Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Numis Poland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bear" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 610 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bear", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
