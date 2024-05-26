100 Zlotych 1983 MW "Bear". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1983 "Bear" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

