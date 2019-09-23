Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1983 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1983 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1983 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1983 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1983 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search