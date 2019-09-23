Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1983 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1983 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
