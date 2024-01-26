Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 30,531,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1983 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5714 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
