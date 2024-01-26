Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30,531,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1983 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5714 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1983 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1983 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

