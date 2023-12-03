Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 14,248,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1983 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1983 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
