Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 14,248,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1983 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1983 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1983 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1983 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
