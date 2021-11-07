Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1983 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
