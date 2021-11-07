Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 35,244,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1983 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

