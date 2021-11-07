2 Zlote 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1983 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) GCN (2)