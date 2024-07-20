Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 14,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,529,960
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1983 "John Paul II" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - July 20, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - July 20, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date July 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
