Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1000 Zlotych 1983 MW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 14,5 g
- Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,529,960
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1983 "John Paul II" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (4)
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (2)
- Katz (8)
- Marciniak (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- RedSquare (6)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stare Monety (10)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (35)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1983 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search