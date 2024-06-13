Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,9 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 23, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1983 "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
