Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 23, 2022.

