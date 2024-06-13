Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,9 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1983 "300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1983 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
