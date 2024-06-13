Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 17,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1726 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 585. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
