Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1726 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 585. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

