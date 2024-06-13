Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 17,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1726 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 585. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (19)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

