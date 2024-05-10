Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 152,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1983 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1983 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

