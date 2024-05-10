20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1983 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (63) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (9) MS65 (8) MS64 (9) MS63 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (29) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (6)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)

Karbownik (2)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (12)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Rzeszowski DA (12)

Stare Monety (5)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (10)

Wójcicki (3)