20 Zlotych 1983 MW "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 152,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1983 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1983 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
