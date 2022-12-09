Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 17,6 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Stare Monety (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search