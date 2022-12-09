Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1)