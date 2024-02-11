Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10,041,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1983 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 20 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1983 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search