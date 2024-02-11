Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10,041,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1983 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
