Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 130,697,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1986 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
