1 Zloty 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,2 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 130,697,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1986 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
