1 Zloty 1975 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 22,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1975
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1975 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
