1 Zloty 1975 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1975 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

