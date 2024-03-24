Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1975 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1975 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1975 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 22,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1975 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

