1 Zloty 1967 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,002,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1967 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2647 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
