Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1967 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse 1 Zloty 1967 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1967 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,002,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1967 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2647 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

