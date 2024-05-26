1 Zloty 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1987 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

