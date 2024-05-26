Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,2 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100,081,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1987 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
