Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100,081,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1987 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (6)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

