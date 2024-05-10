Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 59,643,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1982 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
