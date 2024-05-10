1 Zloty 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1982 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (69) XF (10) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (6) MS66 (14) MS65 (17) MS64 (11) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) PF69 (3) PF68 (9) PF67 (2) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (10) PL (20) Service NGC (67) GCN (1) PCGS (1)

