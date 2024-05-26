Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 167,939,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1985 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (7)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1985 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search