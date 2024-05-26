Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 167,939,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1985 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
