Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 43,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7287 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
