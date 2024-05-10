1 Zloty 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7287 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (87) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (10) MS66 (17) MS65 (21) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) Service NGC (53) PGM (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

COINSNET (4)

Karbownik (1)

Marciniak (10)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (9)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (16)

Numis Poland (3)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (4)

WCN (13)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (13)