Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse 1 Zloty 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 43,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7287 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

