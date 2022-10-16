Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1975 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 33,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1975 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1557 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,375. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (7)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (15)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search