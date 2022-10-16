Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1975 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1975 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1975 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 33,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1975 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1557 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,375. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

