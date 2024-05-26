Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 80,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1978 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS68 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
123
