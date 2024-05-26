Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1978 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1978 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 80,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1978 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS68 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

