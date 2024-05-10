Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 61,036,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1984 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
