1 Zloty 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1984 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

