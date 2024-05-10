Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1984 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1984 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 61,036,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1984 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WDA - MiM (33)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1984 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

