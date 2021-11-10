Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1978 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1978 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1978 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,399,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1978 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 PGM
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1978 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1978 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search