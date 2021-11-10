1 Zloty 1978 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1978 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (17) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (7) MS65 (7) PL (1) Service PGM (1) NGC (15) PCG (1)