1 Zloty 1978 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16,399,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1978
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1978 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 PGM
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
