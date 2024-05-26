Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 1 Zloty 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,0 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 87,053,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1949 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

