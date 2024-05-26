Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,0 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 87,053,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1949
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
