1 Zloty 1990 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1990 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

