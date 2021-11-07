Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1990 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30,667,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1990 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

