1 Zloty 1990 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 30,667,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1990 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
