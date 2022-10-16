Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1970 "We were - We are - We will be" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3685 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

