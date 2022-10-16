Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1970 "We were - We are - We will be" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3685 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1970 "We were - We are - We will be", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
