Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1970 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1970 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 38,844,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1475 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS66
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search