10 Groszy 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 38,844,000
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1475 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
